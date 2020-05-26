29 N. Palm Ave

Amenities
3 bedroom home located on a Cul-De-Sac - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home This home boasts tile throughout. You will be able to enjoy the room with a living room and a spacious family room and dining room. You have 2 masters with attached baths. Plenty of space to enjoy the outside with an oversized patio and private back yard. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and a wooded lot next door. Don't worry about the lawn as lawn maintenance is included. You will have a 1 car garage with opener. Excellent location off of Kepler Rd., so easy to access I-4 or International Blvd.
NEW CENTRAL A/C & HEAT
Not section 8 approved
NO PETS ALLOWED
Application Fee $60.00 per person over 18
Move-in information:
$1,350 First months rent
$20 Technology Monthly Fee
$1,500 Deposit
$100 Administration Fee
Move-in Money $2,970
Your income must be verifiable $3,500 per month
