All apartments in Volusia County
Find more places like 29 N. Palm Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Volusia County, FL
/
29 N. Palm Ave
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

29 N. Palm Ave

29 North Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

29 North Palm Avenue, Volusia County, FL 32724

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 bedroom home located on a Cul-De-Sac - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home This home boasts tile throughout. You will be able to enjoy the room with a living room and a spacious family room and dining room. You have 2 masters with attached baths. Plenty of space to enjoy the outside with an oversized patio and private back yard. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and a wooded lot next door. Don't worry about the lawn as lawn maintenance is included. You will have a 1 car garage with opener. Excellent location off of Kepler Rd., so easy to access I-4 or International Blvd.

NEW CENTRAL A/C & HEAT

Not section 8 approved

NO PETS ALLOWED

Application Fee $60.00 per person over 18

Move-in information:
Application fee $60 per person over 18
$1,350 First months rent
$20 Technology Monthly Fee
$1,500 Deposit
$100 Administration Fee
Move-in Money $2,970

Your income must be verifiable $3,500 per month

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4958134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 N. Palm Ave have any available units?
29 N. Palm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
Is 29 N. Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
29 N. Palm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 N. Palm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 29 N. Palm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Volusia County.
Does 29 N. Palm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 29 N. Palm Ave offers parking.
Does 29 N. Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 N. Palm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 N. Palm Ave have a pool?
No, 29 N. Palm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 29 N. Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 29 N. Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 29 N. Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 N. Palm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 N. Palm Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 N. Palm Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
Icon One Daytona
1820 Legends Ln
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle
DeLand, FL 32724

Similar Pages

Volusia County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLGainesville, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLTitusville, FLApopka, FLPonce Inlet, FLWekiwa Springs, FLPine Hills, FLMaitland, FL
Lake Mary, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLEdgewater, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLGlencoe, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLOrmond Beach, FLDeLand, FLSouth Daytona, FLOrange City, FLPalm Coast, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology