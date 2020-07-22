All apartments in Volusia County
Find more places like 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Volusia County, FL
/
255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:18 AM

255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL

255 Shady Branch Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

255 Shady Branch Trail, Volusia County, FL 32724
Trails West

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
New Rental _ Won't last!
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms townhome in the sought after Trails West neighborhood. Master Bedroom on Main Floor. There is also a large Master Upstairs. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Large, updated, kitchen with lots of cabinet space with 42" cabinets, stainless appliances and beautiful granite countertops. Vaulted ceilings in the living room. Beautiful parquet floors. The garage has a workbench and utility sink. Bonus room upstairs could be used as an office or separate living room area.
Community in-ground pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts are located across the street. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and only a 35 min drive to the beaches and 45 min drive to Orlando. Don' wait the property will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL have any available units?
255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL have?
Some of 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Volusia County.
Does 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL offers parking.
Does 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL has a pool.
Does 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr
Orange City, FL 32763
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Lyme Stone Ranch
10101 Lymestone Ct
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128

Similar Pages

Volusia County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLGainesville, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLTitusville, FLApopka, FLPonce Inlet, FLWekiwa Springs, FLPine Hills, FLMaitland, FL
Lake Mary, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLEdgewater, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLGlencoe, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLOrmond Beach, FLDeLand, FLSouth Daytona, FLOrange City, FLPalm Coast, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology