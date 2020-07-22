255 SHADY BRANCH TRAIL

Amenities

New Rental _ Won't last!

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms townhome in the sought after Trails West neighborhood. Master Bedroom on Main Floor. There is also a large Master Upstairs. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Large, updated, kitchen with lots of cabinet space with 42" cabinets, stainless appliances and beautiful granite countertops. Vaulted ceilings in the living room. Beautiful parquet floors. The garage has a workbench and utility sink. Bonus room upstairs could be used as an office or separate living room area.

Community in-ground pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts are located across the street. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and only a 35 min drive to the beaches and 45 min drive to Orlando. Don' wait the property will go fast!