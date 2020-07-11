1340 Hazen Rd.

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Home w/ 2-Car Garage in DeLand! - Check Out this 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Home with 2-car Garage in DeLand! The home features a Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. NEW Flooring includes Vinyl Plank and Carpet. There is Screened back porch leading out to a Big Yard available for pets (with prior approval and pet fee). Just a drive away from De Leon Springs State Park, Hontoon Island State Park and Blue Spring State Park, area dining and shopping!



When the property comes available for viewing, call 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing and apply.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



