Volusia County, FL
1340 Hazen Rd.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1340 Hazen Rd.

1340 Hazen Road · No Longer Available
Location

1340 Hazen Road, Volusia County, FL 32720

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Home w/ 2-Car Garage in DeLand! - Check Out this 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Home with 2-car Garage in DeLand! The home features a Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. NEW Flooring includes Vinyl Plank and Carpet. There is Screened back porch leading out to a Big Yard available for pets (with prior approval and pet fee). Just a drive away from De Leon Springs State Park, Hontoon Island State Park and Blue Spring State Park, area dining and shopping!

When the property comes available for viewing, call 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing and apply.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5676795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Hazen Rd. have any available units?
1340 Hazen Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 1340 Hazen Rd. have?
Some of 1340 Hazen Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Hazen Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Hazen Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Hazen Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 Hazen Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1340 Hazen Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1340 Hazen Rd. offers parking.
Does 1340 Hazen Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 Hazen Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Hazen Rd. have a pool?
No, 1340 Hazen Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Hazen Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1340 Hazen Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Hazen Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 Hazen Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 Hazen Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1340 Hazen Rd. has units with air conditioning.
