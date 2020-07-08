All apartments in Town 'n' Country
4304 Bayside Village Drive.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:50 PM

4304 Bayside Village Drive

4304 Bayside Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4304 Bayside Village Drive, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
internet cafe
gym
pool
pool table
media room
Welcome to the beautiful gated community of Beach Walk! This spacious 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom condo features an open floor plan with wood laminate in the living/dining room, carpet in the bedroom and ceramic tile in the wet areas. Through the French doors is a private screened in patio overlooking Tampa Bay and conservation area. The Kitchen features breakfast bar and a full appliance package including refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Both spacious bedrooms have en suite baths with tub/shower combos and walk-in closets. Sorry, washer/dryer are not warranted. Beach Walk Community is a tropical paradise with a resort-style swimming pool, cyber cafe; fitness center; pool tables; movie theater; a car wash; and a boardwalk along the water. This is a central location with easy access to Tampa International Airport, downtown, beaches, and major highways.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4304 Bayside Village Drive have any available units?
4304 Bayside Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 4304 Bayside Village Drive have?
Some of 4304 Bayside Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 Bayside Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4304 Bayside Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 Bayside Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4304 Bayside Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4304 Bayside Village Drive offer parking?
No, 4304 Bayside Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4304 Bayside Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4304 Bayside Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 Bayside Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4304 Bayside Village Drive has a pool.
Does 4304 Bayside Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 4304 Bayside Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 Bayside Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 Bayside Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4304 Bayside Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4304 Bayside Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

