4304 Bayside Village Drive.

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area internet cafe gym pool pool table media room

Welcome to the beautiful gated community of Beach Walk! This spacious 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom condo features an open floor plan with wood laminate in the living/dining room, carpet in the bedroom and ceramic tile in the wet areas. Through the French doors is a private screened in patio overlooking Tampa Bay and conservation area. The Kitchen features breakfast bar and a full appliance package including refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Both spacious bedrooms have en suite baths with tub/shower combos and walk-in closets. Sorry, washer/dryer are not warranted. Beach Walk Community is a tropical paradise with a resort-style swimming pool, cyber cafe; fitness center; pool tables; movie theater; a car wash; and a boardwalk along the water. This is a central location with easy access to Tampa International Airport, downtown, beaches, and major highways.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



