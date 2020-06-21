8718 Thornwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

A beautiful combination of a remodeled open floor plan and a large outdoor entertaining space, perfect for spending time by the water. This impeccable home features an ideal blend of quality materials and exceptional design. With 4 bedrooms plus an office, there is plenty of space for the whole family. You will delight in the gorgeous backyard, complete with a deck, dock and boat lift. Jump in the pool for a refreshing swim, or cruise around Tampa Bay whenever you desire with no limitation from bridges.



Pets are considered. Application fee of $75 per person over 18. Credit under 600 requires 1st, last, and security.



No Utilities Included In Rent, Lawn and Pool care included with rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.