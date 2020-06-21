All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Find more places like 8718 Thornwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
8718 Thornwood Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:39 PM

8718 Thornwood Lane

8718 Thornwood Lane · (800) 941-1274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Town 'n' Country
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8718 Thornwood Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bay Crest Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
A beautiful combination of a remodeled open floor plan and a large outdoor entertaining space, perfect for spending time by the water. This impeccable home features an ideal blend of quality materials and exceptional design. With 4 bedrooms plus an office, there is plenty of space for the whole family. You will delight in the gorgeous backyard, complete with a deck, dock and boat lift. Jump in the pool for a refreshing swim, or cruise around Tampa Bay whenever you desire with no limitation from bridges.

Pets are considered. Application fee of $75 per person over 18. Credit under 600 requires 1st, last, and security.

No Utilities Included In Rent, Lawn and Pool care included with rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8718 Thornwood Lane have any available units?
8718 Thornwood Lane has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8718 Thornwood Lane have?
Some of 8718 Thornwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8718 Thornwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8718 Thornwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8718 Thornwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8718 Thornwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8718 Thornwood Lane offer parking?
No, 8718 Thornwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8718 Thornwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8718 Thornwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8718 Thornwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8718 Thornwood Lane has a pool.
Does 8718 Thornwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 8718 Thornwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8718 Thornwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8718 Thornwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8718 Thornwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8718 Thornwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8718 Thornwood Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33635
Citrus Run Apartments
8870 W Waters Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Bayvue
5902 Memorial Hwy
Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Rocky Creek Apartment Homes
6820 W Hillsborough Ave
Town 'n' Country, FL 33634

Similar Pages

Town 'n' Country 1 BedroomsTown 'n' Country 2 Bedrooms
Town 'n' Country Apartments with PoolTown 'n' Country Dog Friendly Apartments
Town 'n' Country Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town N County Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity