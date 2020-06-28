7918 Longwood Run Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in Tampa! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful townhome in an excellent gated community. The home has 2 large living rooms and a beautifully updated kitchen. Wood laminate flooring and tile throughout the downstairs. Upstairs you have carpet with 3 large bedrooms and a loft. The home is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and the veterans hwy for easy commute. A water softener is included as well. There is a 1 car garage with plenty of room for storage.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1302682?accessKey=5b27



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.



(RLNE4484371)