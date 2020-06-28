All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Home
/
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
7918 Longwood Run Ln
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

7918 Longwood Run Ln

7918 Longwood Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7918 Longwood Run Lane, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Pinehurst

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in Tampa! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful townhome in an excellent gated community. The home has 2 large living rooms and a beautifully updated kitchen. Wood laminate flooring and tile throughout the downstairs. Upstairs you have carpet with 3 large bedrooms and a loft. The home is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and the veterans hwy for easy commute. A water softener is included as well. There is a 1 car garage with plenty of room for storage.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1302682?accessKey=5b27

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.

(RLNE4484371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7918 Longwood Run Ln have any available units?
7918 Longwood Run Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 7918 Longwood Run Ln have?
Some of 7918 Longwood Run Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7918 Longwood Run Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7918 Longwood Run Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7918 Longwood Run Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7918 Longwood Run Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7918 Longwood Run Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7918 Longwood Run Ln offers parking.
Does 7918 Longwood Run Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7918 Longwood Run Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7918 Longwood Run Ln have a pool?
No, 7918 Longwood Run Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7918 Longwood Run Ln have accessible units?
No, 7918 Longwood Run Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7918 Longwood Run Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7918 Longwood Run Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7918 Longwood Run Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7918 Longwood Run Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
