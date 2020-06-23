All apartments in Town 'n' Country
4323 Bayside Village Dr #209

4323 Bayside Village Dr 209 · No Longer Available
Location

4323 Bayside Village Dr 209, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
trash valet
Adorable 2nd floor 1B/1B condo in the Beachwalk Community! $1025/mo Available 4/5/19 with Assigned Parking Space - Available APRIL 5th!!, This condo is a 1bedroom, 1 bath on the 2nd floor. You will find all the kitchen appliances. Tile and carpet floors, ceiling fans in an open and airy floor plan. Interior storage. New AC system. Washer and Dryer located in utility closet (left by previous tenant), owner may entertain repair if needed. One Assigned Parking Space. Small pet may be allowed. Owner and HOA approvals required.

The community has a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, play ground, manned guard gate and an awesome wooden beach walk. This fantastic community is located near the causeway and Tampa Bay off of Memorial Highway. Convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment.

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit, stairs and elevator
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Room Combo
Open Floor Plan
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Tile and Carpet Flooring
Screened Porch
Manned Gate
1 Assigned Parking space(not in garage)
Valet Trash

SCHOOLS:
Baycrest Elem
Webb MS
Alonso HS

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

1 Pet Allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL

(RLNE4193236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

