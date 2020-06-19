Rent Calculator
Town 'n' Country, FL
/
10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT
10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT
10115 Wheatley Hills Court
Location
10115 Wheatley Hills Court, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Timberlane Woodlake
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home. New roof, new A/C, new, new flooring, new kitchen, freshly painted. Fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT have any available units?
10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Town 'n' Country, FL
.
What amenities does 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT have?
Some of 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Town 'n' Country
.
Does 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT offers parking.
Does 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT have a pool?
No, 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT have accessible units?
No, 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10115 WHEATLEY HILLS COURT has units with air conditioning.
