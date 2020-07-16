All apartments in Titusville
997 Harrison St

997 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

997 Harrison Street, Titusville, FL 32780
Colonial Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Private, spacious town-home with beautiful updates. The owners have enclosed the patio area allowing for a large open space downstairs. The kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, granite counters an a large island. The living room features a fireplace. The half bath downstairs has also been updated. Upstairs you will find the laundry room and 2 large bedrooms, both with en suite bathrooms and sliding door access to the upstairs patio. One of the bedrooms features a walk in closet and loft space. This unit is within steps of the pool area and has a private fenced yard.

Pets will be considered. Renters Insurance Required. Call us to schedule a time to see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 997 Harrison St have any available units?
997 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Titusville, FL.
What amenities does 997 Harrison St have?
Some of 997 Harrison St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 997 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
997 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 997 Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 997 Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 997 Harrison St offer parking?
No, 997 Harrison St does not offer parking.
Does 997 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 997 Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 997 Harrison St have a pool?
Yes, 997 Harrison St has a pool.
Does 997 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 997 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 997 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 997 Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 997 Harrison St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 997 Harrison St has units with air conditioning.
