997 Harrison St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Private, spacious town-home with beautiful updates. The owners have enclosed the patio area allowing for a large open space downstairs. The kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, granite counters an a large island. The living room features a fireplace. The half bath downstairs has also been updated. Upstairs you will find the laundry room and 2 large bedrooms, both with en suite bathrooms and sliding door access to the upstairs patio. One of the bedrooms features a walk in closet and loft space. This unit is within steps of the pool area and has a private fenced yard.



Pets will be considered. Renters Insurance Required. Call us to schedule a time to see it today.