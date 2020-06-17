851 Marcella Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry

*** application pending*** Peaceful and CLEAN end unit townhouse in desirable Meadows East. Relax on your screened back porch & enjoy nature from your private WOODED lot out back. Tranquil small pond with fountain, mature oak trees and the huge grassy side lot give you ultimate privacy and quiet. New paint and new carpet. Travertine tile in breakfast nook, kitchen & dining room. Updated kitchen. Walk in shower in guest bath. GREAT neighborhood. Laundry room with hook ups and storage off of porch. Great shopping plaza within walking distance has everything you need: Grocery, gym, bank, salon, restaurant, bowling alley and more! Rare vacancy, don't miss out! Owner does not permit cats. Owner will consider small dog.