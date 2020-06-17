All apartments in Titusville
851 Marcella Lane

851 Marcella Lane
Location

851 Marcella Lane, Titusville, FL 32780
The Meadows East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
*** application pending*** Peaceful and CLEAN end unit townhouse in desirable Meadows East. Relax on your screened back porch & enjoy nature from your private WOODED lot out back. Tranquil small pond with fountain, mature oak trees and the huge grassy side lot give you ultimate privacy and quiet. New paint and new carpet. Travertine tile in breakfast nook, kitchen & dining room. Updated kitchen. Walk in shower in guest bath. GREAT neighborhood. Laundry room with hook ups and storage off of porch. Great shopping plaza within walking distance has everything you need: Grocery, gym, bank, salon, restaurant, bowling alley and more! Rare vacancy, don't miss out! Owner does not permit cats. Owner will consider small dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Marcella Lane have any available units?
851 Marcella Lane has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 851 Marcella Lane have?
Some of 851 Marcella Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Marcella Lane currently offering any rent specials?
851 Marcella Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Marcella Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 Marcella Lane is pet friendly.
Does 851 Marcella Lane offer parking?
No, 851 Marcella Lane does not offer parking.
Does 851 Marcella Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Marcella Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Marcella Lane have a pool?
No, 851 Marcella Lane does not have a pool.
Does 851 Marcella Lane have accessible units?
No, 851 Marcella Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Marcella Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 Marcella Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 851 Marcella Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 Marcella Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
