Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking media room

STEP BACK IN TIME...when you step into this historic 1926 bungalow located in Downtown Titusville. Convenient to Kennedy Space Center and I-95, this Old World Spanish home offers the original charm of the 1920's with the modern comforts of today. Just a few blocks from Downtown Titusville where you can enjoy local theatre, great coffee, a local brewery and other interesting spots. The pristine beaches of Canaveral National Seashore are a short 15 minute drive away and a three block walk to the river will yield unobstructed views of rocket launches. This home is furnished and rent is all-inclusive plus 12% taxes and fees for short-term and premiums will apply for peak season. Final decor in the works and professional photos coming soon. Peak season rate $2600.