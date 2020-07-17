All apartments in Titusville
565 Hanover Drive

Location

565 Hanover Drive, Titusville, FL 32780
Colonial Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
RECENTLY RENOVATED 3BR/2BA HOME IN TITUSVILLE - This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Titusville is "move in" ready! All new recent upgrades and features throughout the home including; painted interior, ceramic tile throughout, window treatments, ceiling fans and washer and dryer. The kitchen features a newer dishwasher and beautiful counter-tops. Spacious walk-in closet in bedroom. The A/C was recently upgraded with a new unit. The roof also recently replaced with a brand new one. There is a one car garage and a fully fenced backyard. Pet friendly, accepted on a case by case basis.

I-95 North to exit 215 toward Titusville/Orlando, merge onto Cheny Highway, Route 50 toward Kennedy Space Center. Turn left onto Barna Avenue, right onto Harrison Street, left onto Sunrise Drive, first right onto Hanover Avenue. Home is on the right hand side.

(RLNE4078733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 Hanover Drive have any available units?
565 Hanover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Titusville, FL.
What amenities does 565 Hanover Drive have?
Some of 565 Hanover Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 Hanover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
565 Hanover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 Hanover Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 565 Hanover Drive is pet friendly.
Does 565 Hanover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 565 Hanover Drive offers parking.
Does 565 Hanover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 565 Hanover Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 Hanover Drive have a pool?
No, 565 Hanover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 565 Hanover Drive have accessible units?
No, 565 Hanover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 565 Hanover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 565 Hanover Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 565 Hanover Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 565 Hanover Drive has units with air conditioning.
