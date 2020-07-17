565 Hanover Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

RECENTLY RENOVATED 3BR/2BA HOME IN TITUSVILLE - This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Titusville is "move in" ready! All new recent upgrades and features throughout the home including; painted interior, ceramic tile throughout, window treatments, ceiling fans and washer and dryer. The kitchen features a newer dishwasher and beautiful counter-tops. Spacious walk-in closet in bedroom. The A/C was recently upgraded with a new unit. The roof also recently replaced with a brand new one. There is a one car garage and a fully fenced backyard. Pet friendly, accepted on a case by case basis.



I-95 North to exit 215 toward Titusville/Orlando, merge onto Cheny Highway, Route 50 toward Kennedy Space Center. Turn left onto Barna Avenue, right onto Harrison Street, left onto Sunrise Drive, first right onto Hanover Avenue. Home is on the right hand side.



(RLNE4078733)