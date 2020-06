Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities coffee bar

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Spacious 2 bedrooms one bath home. With washer and dryer hookups. The closest grocery stores are Wild Ocean Market, Cape Canaveral Shrimp Co Inc, and Ice House Food Mart. Nearby coffee shops include South Street Cafe, Bagel World Cafe-Garden St, and Donuts 4U. Nearby restaurants include Dixie Crossroads, Rocket City Rib Co and Amazon Cafe. The property is also near Space View Park, Sand Point Park, and William Manzo Park.