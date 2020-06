Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is beautiful on the inside. It has been completely remodeled! Everything is new! There is a 2 car carport and the backyard is getting a new fence. This rental will not last long. Just a couple of blocks from the river, close to all shopping, restaurants and great schools.