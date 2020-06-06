All apartments in Titusville
Titusville, FL
3205 S Washington Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:14 AM

3205 S Washington Avenue

3205 Washington Avenue · (321) 777-1177
Location

3205 Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL 32780
Indian River Residence

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 802 · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing Direct Indian River Front, 8th floor condo. This unit is complete with a large balcony for dramatic views of the river and sunrises. Spacious with 2200 living square feet includes 3bdrm/3ba plus den/office. Many great features and upgrades including granite counter-tops, 42in maple cabinets and GE Profile appliances, gated complex, heated pool, club/rec room and enclosed parking garage. All this AND Directly across from the Space Center for Incredible Launch Views. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 S Washington Avenue have any available units?
3205 S Washington Avenue has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3205 S Washington Avenue have?
Some of 3205 S Washington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 S Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3205 S Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 S Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3205 S Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Titusville.
Does 3205 S Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3205 S Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3205 S Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 S Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 S Washington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3205 S Washington Avenue has a pool.
Does 3205 S Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3205 S Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 S Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 S Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 S Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3205 S Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
