3205 S Washington Avenue

Amazing Direct Indian River Front, 8th floor condo. This unit is complete with a large balcony for dramatic views of the river and sunrises. Spacious with 2200 living square feet includes 3bdrm/3ba plus den/office. Many great features and upgrades including granite counter-tops, 42in maple cabinets and GE Profile appliances, gated complex, heated pool, club/rec room and enclosed parking garage. All this AND Directly across from the Space Center for Incredible Launch Views. No pets please.