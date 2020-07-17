318 Macon Drive

Amenities

3BR/2BA HOME IN PLANTATION OAKS IN TITUSVILLE - Bright and airy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Titusville has a very spacious feel. Eat-in kitchen has a breakfast bar, built in microwave and modern appliances. There is a formal living room and a formal dining room, window treatments, high ceilings, ceiling fans, walk in closets, and master bath with garden tub. City water and sewer. Sprinkler system for lawn watering and lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Pet friendly. HOA Screening process/Application/Fee - $50 per person. HOA Approval within 10 days.



Directions: Head East on Sarno Road, turn left onto US-1 N/N Harbor City Blvd., turn left onto Harrison, continue on Hamilton and turn on Savanah Avenue. Entrance access by gate code.



