Titusville, FL
318 Macon Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

318 Macon Drive

318 Macon Cir · (321) 610-8022
Location

318 Macon Cir, Titusville, FL 32780
Plantation Oaks of Brevard

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 318 Macon Drive · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

3BR/2BA HOME IN PLANTATION OAKS IN TITUSVILLE - Bright and airy 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Titusville has a very spacious feel. Eat-in kitchen has a breakfast bar, built in microwave and modern appliances. There is a formal living room and a formal dining room, window treatments, high ceilings, ceiling fans, walk in closets, and master bath with garden tub. City water and sewer. Sprinkler system for lawn watering and lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Pet friendly. HOA Screening process/Application/Fee - $50 per person. HOA Approval within 10 days.

Directions: Head East on Sarno Road, turn left onto US-1 N/N Harbor City Blvd., turn left onto Harrison, continue on Hamilton and turn on Savanah Avenue. Entrance access by gate code.

(RLNE2869050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Macon Drive have any available units?
318 Macon Drive has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 318 Macon Drive have?
Some of 318 Macon Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Macon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
318 Macon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Macon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Macon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 318 Macon Drive offer parking?
No, 318 Macon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 318 Macon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Macon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Macon Drive have a pool?
No, 318 Macon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 318 Macon Drive have accessible units?
No, 318 Macon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Macon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Macon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Macon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Macon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
