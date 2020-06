Amenities

pool ceiling fan hot tub media room furnished

Come stay in this beautiful condo right on the Indian River and feel like you are right at home. This 2 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished unit is on the ground floor and has an amazing view! All you need to do is bring your clothes and food. There is a coin laundry on your floor. Right across the street from shopping and restaurants and movie theater.