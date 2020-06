Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage hot tub

This is a nice 4 bedroom/3 1/2 bath house in Plantation Oaks. House is equipped with carpet and tile. Big kitchen with island and screened in porch. Plantation Oaks is a nice gated community with community pool and club house with lawn service included in the rent. This is an open floor plan house that is very spacious! A mini-master suite is included in this house. A bonus, upstairs living room area that could be used as a living room, game room, or office space.