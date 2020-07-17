All apartments in Titusville
Find more places like 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Titusville, FL
/
1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10

1850 South Park Avenue · (800) 677-5513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Titusville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1850 South Park Avenue, Titusville, FL 32780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Nice and Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Located in Titusville FL! - Are you looking for superb apartment living in Titusville, FL? Park Vista Apartments is conveniently situated near several shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment for your convenience. Our community has a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable. Look no further for your ideal apartment home because you have found it at Park Vista Apartments.

You're going to love the openness of our one-bedroom floor plan. Designed to make your life enjoyable, we've included in every home an all-electric kitchen with a pantry and refrigerator, central heating and heating, mini blinds, and vertical blinds. After a long day, relax on your own personal balcony or patio. We take pride in our residents' comfort and provide an inviting and friendly community.

At Park Vista Apartments, we offer amenities to make your life simpler. Make use of our copy services, two laundry facilities, and on-call maintenance. Invite your family and friends to enjoy a barbecue in our picnic area. Make sure to bring your pets as they are family too. If you are looking for comfort, you have come to the right place. Call us today and come see your new home!

*Floorplans vary. Photos may not be an exact representation of unit shown*

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee/per pet. No aggressive breeds. 20 lbs weight limit.

$700.00 Monthly Rent
$700.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-No Evictions

(RLNE5680330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 have any available units?
1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 have?
Some of 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 currently offering any rent specials?
1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 is pet friendly.
Does 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 offer parking?
No, 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 does not offer parking.
Does 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 have a pool?
No, 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 does not have a pool.
Does 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 have accessible units?
No, 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1850 S. Park Avenue Unit A-10?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Titusville 2 BedroomsTitusville 3 Bedrooms
Titusville Apartments with GaragesTitusville Apartments with Pools
Titusville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLCape Canaveral, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity