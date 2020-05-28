All apartments in Titusville
Find more places like 1736 S Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Titusville, FL
/
1736 S Park Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

1736 S Park Avenue

1736 South Park Avenue · (321) 268-8884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Titusville
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1736 South Park Avenue, Titusville, FL 32780
Tennis Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse is light and bright with a nice kitchen with a lot of counter space, newer stainless steel appliances & barge disposal. Inside laundry with first floor half bath, newer flooring and paint throughout & large covered patio for those summer cookouts after you get back from the community pool and tennis courts! Spacious master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Second bedroom has bathroom with new flooring just out side door. Both bedrooms open onto nice upstairs balcony to sit on and enjoy. Convenient location close to restaurants, shopping, banks, etc. and less than an hour to Orlando, Daytona, Melbourne and Cocoa Beach. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 S Park Avenue have any available units?
1736 S Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1736 S Park Avenue have?
Some of 1736 S Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 S Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1736 S Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 S Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1736 S Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Titusville.
Does 1736 S Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1736 S Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1736 S Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 S Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 S Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1736 S Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 1736 S Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1736 S Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 S Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 S Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1736 S Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1736 S Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1736 S Park Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Titusville 2 BedroomsTitusville Apartments with Pool
Titusville Apartments with Washer-DryerTitusville Furnished Apartments
Titusville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLConway, FLSatellite Beach, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FL
Loughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMicco, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity