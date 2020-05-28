1736 S Park Avenue

Amenities

JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse is light and bright with a nice kitchen with a lot of counter space, newer stainless steel appliances & barge disposal. Inside laundry with first floor half bath, newer flooring and paint throughout & large covered patio for those summer cookouts after you get back from the community pool and tennis courts! Spacious master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Second bedroom has bathroom with new flooring just out side door. Both bedrooms open onto nice upstairs balcony to sit on and enjoy. Convenient location close to restaurants, shopping, banks, etc. and less than an hour to Orlando, Daytona, Melbourne and Cocoa Beach. NO PETS.