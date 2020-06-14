94 Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL with hardwood floors

An unincorporated suburb of Miami, "The Hammocks" piggybacked its name from a planned community, near Kendall, Florida.

Located in the Palm Coast region of Florida, with the Atlantic Ocean close by, The Hammocks is close to the cross-Florida Tamiami Highway. Lakes and parks are sprinkled liberally throughout the community, and the regional Tamiami Airport is also nearby. With a population just over 51,000, this suburban community is an oasis of Florida sun, shops, and waterways.Youll be fit, tan, and smiling if you move to this relaxing community in the Sunshine State. Tropical Florida temperatures stay warm year round, with summer temps hovering in the low to high 80s. But its not all outdoors - youll be close to Miamis vibrant social, work, and beach scene, with the added bliss of having a quieter refuge to return to after checking out the South Beach art deco and daiquiri vibe.