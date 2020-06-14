Apartment List
94 Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,302
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Miami. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
15576 SW 103rd St
15576 Southwest 103rd Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
889 sqft
FAST APPROVAL!! LOCATION, LOCATION!! Charming 2 story home with incredible lake view located in the heart of The Hammocks. Featuring 3 Bed/2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
16766 SW 95 STREET
16766 Southwest 95th Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1608 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
15040 SW 103rd Ln
15040 Southwest 103rd Lane, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON 2nd FLOOR WITH WASHER/DRYER INSIDE, NEW DARK WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, UPDATED KITCHEN, LARGE BALCONY, NEW FIXTURES/LIGHTS, GATED COMMUNITY, HAS POOL, ELEGANT CLUBHOUSE, GYM, SPA, BUSINESS CENTER, RACQUETBALL, BARBECUE AREAS
Results within 1 mile of The Hammocks
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Kendale Lakes West
5 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8610 SW 156th Pl
8610 Southwest 156th Place, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautifully remodeled two story townhouse in West Kendall. Wood floors throughout and brand new granite countertops in the kitchen. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and updated bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
15324 SW 72nd St
15324 Sunset Dr, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Remolded 2/2 in the heart of West Kendall! Freshly painted with Laminated wood floors &Cherry wood cabinets , 1 assigned parking with plenty visitor parking spaces . washer / dryer included .

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8305 SW 152nd Ave
8305 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent Location. Beautiful and spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 level high ceiling condo. Tile floors on the first level, wood floors on second level. Bedroom and full bath on the 1st floor, Huge Master on the second floor.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
8219 SW 165th Ct
8219 SW 165th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
BEAUTIFUL 4/3 2 STORY,2 CAR GARAGE, PERFECTLY LOCATED IN A LAKE FRONT LOT.
Results within 5 miles of The Hammocks
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Sunset West
15 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14020 SW 152nd Ter
14020 Southwest 152nd Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2250 sqft
Kendall Country Estates - Property Id: 293229 SPECTACULAR SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE! EVERYTHING COMPLETELY RENOVATED CEILINGS, KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORS, NEW ROOF, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
11191 sw 63 ter
11191 Southwest 63rd Terrace, Sunset, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath home on a corner in the Westwood area, near the entrance to Britannia. ***Please note: This is the main house of a DUPLEX and the smaller unit is rented to another tenant.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 sqft
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Sabal Chase
1 Unit Available
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Bent Tree
1 Unit Available
13976 SW 46th Ter 23
13976 Southwest 46th Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Gorgeous fully remodeled condo/townhouse in front of the lake, big 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First floor with tile; laminate wood floor throughout stairs and second floor.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Egret Lakes
1 Unit Available
3141 SW 152nd Ct
3141 SW 152nd Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Modern and beautiful corner town-home in Venetian Isles. This town-home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms completely remodeled. Tiles and wood floors. Beautiful kitchen with quartz counter top and a extra large pantry, opens to the family room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Snapper Creek
1 Unit Available
7064 SW 114 PL
7064 Southwest 114th Place, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TWO STORY CORNER TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT SNAPPER VILLAGE COMMUNITY.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15108 SW 140th Pl
15108 Southwest 140th Place, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2/2 WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN COUNTRY WALK, TILED IN LIVING AREAS AND WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND UPDATED BATH. NEW WASHER AND DRYER, AND OVEN/STOVE.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9801 SW 99th St
9801 Southwest 99th Street, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Resort style living in great neighborhood. 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Estate home across the street from Killian Greens golf course.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9467 SW 76th St
9467 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on the first floor.Completely renovated, crown molding, fresh paint, wood floor in the bedroom and walk-in closet, ceramic floors in the living/dinning and kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
4858 SW 147th Ct
4858 Southwest 147th Court, Kendall West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Absolutely gorgeous 2 story home on an oversized corner lot in an excellent community.
City Guide for The Hammocks, FL

An unincorporated suburb of Miami, "The Hammocks" piggybacked its name from a planned community, near Kendall, Florida.

Located in the Palm Coast region of Florida, with the Atlantic Ocean close by, The Hammocks is close to the cross-Florida Tamiami Highway. Lakes and parks are sprinkled liberally throughout the community, and the regional Tamiami Airport is also nearby. With a population just over 51,000, this suburban community is an oasis of Florida sun, shops, and waterways.Youll be fit, tan, and smiling if you move to this relaxing community in the Sunshine State. Tropical Florida temperatures stay warm year round, with summer temps hovering in the low to high 80s. But its not all outdoors - youll be close to Miamis vibrant social, work, and beach scene, with the added bliss of having a quieter refuge to return to after checking out the South Beach art deco and daiquiri vibe. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in The Hammocks, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for The Hammocks renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

