15780 SW 106th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court

This is it! Look no more! Tastefully remodeled open concept with new floors, bathroom vanity, toilet w/soft close seat, remote control ceiling fans, washer & dryer & painted in neutral color though out! Granite kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Relax in either of 2 pools, enjoy the BBQ area, play tennis or work out in the remodeled club house facilities! Play area for the kiddies. Located in the desirable Hammocks area with access to additional 3 clubhouses, pools, lakes, activities, restaurants, shopping and amenities. Mere minutes to shopping, restaurants, schools and the new Baptist West Hospital. Hurry, won't last!