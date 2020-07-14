All apartments in The Hammocks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

15780 SW 106th Ter

15780 Southwest 106th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

15780 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This is it! Look no more! Tastefully remodeled open concept with new floors, bathroom vanity, toilet w/soft close seat, remote control ceiling fans, washer & dryer & painted in neutral color though out! Granite kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Relax in either of 2 pools, enjoy the BBQ area, play tennis or work out in the remodeled club house facilities! Play area for the kiddies. Located in the desirable Hammocks area with access to additional 3 clubhouses, pools, lakes, activities, restaurants, shopping and amenities. Mere minutes to shopping, restaurants, schools and the new Baptist West Hospital. Hurry, won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15780 SW 106th Ter have any available units?
15780 SW 106th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Hammocks, FL.
What amenities does 15780 SW 106th Ter have?
Some of 15780 SW 106th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15780 SW 106th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
15780 SW 106th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15780 SW 106th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 15780 SW 106th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hammocks.
Does 15780 SW 106th Ter offer parking?
No, 15780 SW 106th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 15780 SW 106th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15780 SW 106th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15780 SW 106th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 15780 SW 106th Ter has a pool.
Does 15780 SW 106th Ter have accessible units?
No, 15780 SW 106th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 15780 SW 106th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15780 SW 106th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 15780 SW 106th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 15780 SW 106th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
