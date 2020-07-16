All apartments in The Hammocks
Find more places like 15781 SW 106th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Hammocks, FL
/
15781 SW 106th Ter
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

15781 SW 106th Ter

15781 Southwest 106th Terrace · (305) 310-5587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Hammocks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15781 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,785

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
Spacious 3/2 Condo located in the highly sought after Hammocks Community. Conveniently located on the first floor, this home has an open floor plan design that includes a large kitchen with spacious counter tops, pantry closets, stove/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, full size washer/dryer, new AC and water heater. Dining area & living/family overlooking covered terrace. Close to clubhouse, 2 pools, BBQ area, gym, playground, tennis & indoor racquetball courts. Access to 3 add'l club houses that includes lakes and walking/jogging paths. Boat & RV parking available at an add'l fee. Close to schools, shops, police, fire & minutes to West Kendall Baptist Hospital. Gated community with 24/7 Security. * Parking 2 spaces assigned*.Pet Non-Refundable Security Deposit $500.Will Not Last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15781 SW 106th Ter have any available units?
15781 SW 106th Ter has a unit available for $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15781 SW 106th Ter have?
Some of 15781 SW 106th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15781 SW 106th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
15781 SW 106th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15781 SW 106th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 15781 SW 106th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 15781 SW 106th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 15781 SW 106th Ter offers parking.
Does 15781 SW 106th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15781 SW 106th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15781 SW 106th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 15781 SW 106th Ter has a pool.
Does 15781 SW 106th Ter have accessible units?
No, 15781 SW 106th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 15781 SW 106th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15781 SW 106th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 15781 SW 106th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15781 SW 106th Ter has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15781 SW 106th Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd
The Hammocks, FL 33196
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St
The Hammocks, FL 33196

Similar Pages

The Hammocks 1 BedroomsThe Hammocks 2 BedroomsThe Hammocks Apartments with Balconies
The Hammocks Apartments with GymsThe Hammocks Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLWest Miami, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity