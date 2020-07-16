15781 SW 106th Ter

Amenities

Spacious 3/2 Condo located in the highly sought after Hammocks Community. Conveniently located on the first floor, this home has an open floor plan design that includes a large kitchen with spacious counter tops, pantry closets, stove/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, full size washer/dryer, new AC and water heater. Dining area & living/family overlooking covered terrace. Close to clubhouse, 2 pools, BBQ area, gym, playground, tennis & indoor racquetball courts. Access to 3 add'l club houses that includes lakes and walking/jogging paths. Boat & RV parking available at an add'l fee. Close to schools, shops, police, fire & minutes to West Kendall Baptist Hospital. Gated community with 24/7 Security. * Parking 2 spaces assigned*.Pet Non-Refundable Security Deposit $500.Will Not Last