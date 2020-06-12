/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
122 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1054 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9432 SW 124th Ct
9432 Southwest 124th Court, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1156 sqft
2/2 corner townhouse, large tiled enclosed patio. 2 baths/;great room, upgraded baths
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
8822 Southwest 130th Court
8822 Southwest 130th Court, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1214 sqft
8822 Southwest 130th Court Apt #208, Miami, FL 33186 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9020 SW 125th Ave
9020 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
$1,625 per month,water included,1st floor,(priced below rental value) unbeatable location!! Beautiful unit in one of the most sought after locations in Kendall!! Upgraded bathroom and floors, accordion shutters, washer and dryer inside.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9285 SW 125th Avenue
9285 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1040 sqft
Very well kept in excellent condition. 2 bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Excellent neighborhood very quiet.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
13255 SW 88th Ln
13255 Southwest 88th Lane, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
939 sqft
| Great 2/2 condo located in Kendall, Calusa Club Village | - Close proximity to major highways (few blocks from FL Turnpike) - Close proximity to shopping centers & restaurants (Home Depot, Kendal Lakes Plaza, Town & Country etc...
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kenland
1 Unit Available
8800 SW 123rd Ct
8800 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8800 SW 123rd Ct in The Crossings. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of The Crossings
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14301 N Kendall Dr
14301 Southwest 88th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
906 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 in Desirable Promenade community. Well kept community with secure entrance gate. Unit has washer and dryer inside the unit. In a centrally located complex close to major shopping areas and public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
11748 SW 103rd Ln
11748 Southwest 103rd Lane, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Cozy Townhouse located in the heart of Kendall at La Fontana off of Killian Drive.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10825 SW 112th Ave
10825 Southwest 112th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
936 sqft
Large 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, corner unit on the 3rd floor, almost across from Miami-Dade College and next to Community Center. Tile floors, storage closet in balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14221 N Kendall Dr
14221 Southwest 88th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
906 sqft
Great apartment in the Kendall area, Corner unit is a plus. tile around, nice complex with great amenities such as : tennis Courts, @ Pools , Clubhouses, Gated entrance, lake view etc.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14140 SW 84th St
14140 Southwest 84th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
2/2 condo in the second floor, all tile through master bathroom remodeled unit have screen balcony in walking distance to main highway and public transportation, supermarket, kmart, banks, restaurants and more.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14185 SW 87th St
14185 Southwest 87th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent location, walking distance to public transportation, school, shopping center,major banks and supermarkets. This unit was upgraded with wood kitchen cabinet, update bathrooms and tile through.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
8760 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8760 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2nd Floor Corner Unit, Property in Great Conditions, New Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, Innumerable amenities, ** Association takes 4 weeks to approve Tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14170 SW 84th St
14170 Southwest 84th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Location, Location, Location!!! Look no further, this beautiful and spacious 2 bedrooms 2 baths condo unit located in the heart of Kendall at El Conquistador South. Walking distance to many shops, restaurants, parks and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kings Meadow
1 Unit Available
14040 SW 91st Ter
14040 91st Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
AMAZING CONDO FOR RENT. GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF KENDALL!! CORNER UNIT WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. NEW INSTALLED IN 2019 WASHER & DRYER, WATER HEATER, CENTRAL A/C. ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS.
Results within 5 miles of The Crossings
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
International Gardens
9 Units Available
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Lago Mar
12 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1061 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Richmond West
6 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
