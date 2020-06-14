/
186 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
759 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9060 SW 125th Ave C2
9060 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Sought out Kenland Condo apartment for rent close to numerous shopping centers and major roads. Well qualified tenants just 1st and security deposit to move in. Renters insurance must be kept and maintained during all times of the lease.
Kenland
1 Unit Available
8830 SW 123rd Ct
8830 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Beautiful, impeccable condo sitting on a second floor of the desirable gated community of Kenland Bend.
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9022 SW 123 rd Court
9022 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
One bedroom one bath located in Kinland Point Condo, washer and dyer in unit, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Apartment available March 1, 2020, 24 hours notice to show. Please contact listing agent for appointment.
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9030 SW 125th Ave
9030 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2nd Floor Condo, 980 sq.ft., 1 Bed / 2 Bath, Fully Tiled, Nice and Clean Unit with Washer/Dryer Inside. See Photos! Ample Terrace with Storage Room. Front Door to Unit is Across Elevator. Minutes from FL Turnpike & Kendall Drive Dr.
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
1 Unit Available
10900 SW 141st Ave
10900 Southwest 141st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Great location! Efficiency is located in the Kendall area. Efficiency has patio that will be used for the tenant only. Efficiency could be rented with furniture at no additional cost. Call listing agent for more information.
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14525 N Kendall Dr
14525 Southwest 88th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT AT PROMENADE AT KENDALE LAKES, TILE THRU OUT WITH EASY ACCESS TO PARKING. ONE ASSIGNED AND SECOND CAR TO BE PARKED ON GUEST.
Richmond Naval Air Station
13 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Palmetto Bay
45 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
818 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Sunset West
15 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,286
724 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
International Gardens
9 Units Available
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
12 Units Available
Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks
15000 SW 104th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
687 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a preferred Miami location. Community offer two pools, gym and nearby trails. Outdoor kitchens and grilling stations. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and granite counters.
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
27 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Kendale Lakes West
5 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
764 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Palmetto Bay
40 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
King Court
10 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
730 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
10 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,302
750 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
719 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Palmetto Bay
155 Units Available
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,631
693 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
