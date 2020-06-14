/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM
71 Furnished Apartments for rent in The Crossings, FL
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.
Results within 5 miles of The Crossings
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
4782 SW 154th Ave
4782 Southwest 154th Avenue, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful spacious 2 story Single Home corner lot with pool in the great lakes of the Meadow Community. Property features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, a remodeled kitchen, formal dining room, family, etc. Great pool/patio area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15261 SW 139th St
15261 Southwest 139th Street, Country Walk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2 sqft
Spectacular corner house, near shopping centers and turpike, has no association, swimming pool, fully furnished with furniture from El Dorado Furniture like new, security cameras monitored from the cell phone.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14970 SW 48th Ter F-
14970 Southwest 48th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED single family town home in Lakes of the Meadow. This property features a large open concept with a large patio, and large kitchen. All windows have hurricane shutter. All appliances included.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO
15761 Southwest 101st Street, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Beautiful studio efficiency in luxurious and quiet Garden Hills Neighborhood. Private entrance on side of home. Spacious bedroom with elegant bathroom. Master bedroom converted to efficiency, with master bathroom. Includes shower and soaking tub.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
9048 SW 170th Pl
9048 Southwest 170th Place, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,200
Cozy private Studio, great location, offers kitchen with granite counter top, wood cabinets, tile through out, walking closet, private entrance.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
9241 SW 101st Ave
9241 Southwest 101st Avenue, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 bedrooms/2 bedroom all utilities/internet/cable included in rent.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8100 SW 142 Ter
8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1203 SW 128 AVE
1203 Southwest 128th Avenue, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
DON'T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS UNIT WITH LAKE RIGHT IN FRONT ! 1 BED/1 BATH FURNISHED UNIT IN MOBILE HOME WITH KITCHEN (REFRIGERATOR/ERANGE, MICROWAVE). BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW. ENJOY LAKE, COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, CHILD PLAY AREA.
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9838 SW 94th Ter
9838 Southwest 94th Terrace, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Large 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with enclosed den/home office + large game/entertainment room. Private, screened in pool area with heated pool, custom hot tub and custom barbecue/grill area. Large fenced in yard.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7785 SW 86th St
7785 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED Newly remodeled Apt. in gated community with security guards providing 24-7 protection. Professionally decorated 1 bedroom with 1 1/2 baths and private open balcony. Wall mounted flat screens in Living Room and Bedroom.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
9200 SW 42 street
9200 Southwest 42nd Street, Olympia Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
Room for rent with full bathroom, closet, and refrigerator. All utilities included water,trash,electricity,cable,and wifi. Partially furnished. On Lockbox, Call agent for details.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
15530 SW 36th Ter
15530 Southwest 36th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Price is for Short Term weekly rental- Fully Furnished Beautiful 4/3.5 home on a lake with heated pool.
1 of 19
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
International Gardens
1 Unit Available
1221 SW 122nd Ave
1221 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
furnished unit. Centrally located and Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished unit. Tile on the main areas wood floors on the bedrooms, large balcony facing east and south of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit granite counter with wood cabinets.
Results within 10 miles of The Crossings
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Doral Landings East
20 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,529
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1432 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Village of Merrick Park
34 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,735
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
$
24 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,437
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coral Gables Section
11 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,843
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1567 sqft
Community in tropical resort environment just minutes from the Miami International Mall. Community has pet park and spa, lakefront pool and outdoor hammock lounge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands and tile floors.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Fontainebleau Park West
55 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Kendall
88 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Village of Merrick Park
7 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,266
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Riviera
86 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Similar Pages
The Crossings 1 BedroomsThe Crossings 2 BedroomsThe Crossings 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Crossings 3 BedroomsThe Crossings Apartments with Balcony
The Crossings Apartments with GarageThe Crossings Apartments with GymThe Crossings Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Crossings Apartments with ParkingThe Crossings Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FL