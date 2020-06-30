All apartments in Tampa
213 W Wilder Ave
Last updated November 26 2019 at 7:31 PM

213 W Wilder Ave

213 West Wilder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

213 West Wilder Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

Charming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1340 SF renovated home is conveniently located in Seminole Heights near I-275. Enclosed front porch leads in to the open floor plan. The kitchen and baths have granite counters. Appliances are stainless steel and include side-by-side refrigerator, glass top range, and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with stand-up shower and double sinks. Additional features include blinds, ceiling fans, full size washer & dryer, wood and tile flooring throughout. Enjoy the privacy of your fenced backyard on the open deck or spend evenings on the climate controlled front porch.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 W Wilder Ave have any available units?
213 W Wilder Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 W Wilder Ave have?
Some of 213 W Wilder Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 W Wilder Ave currently offering any rent specials?
213 W Wilder Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 W Wilder Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 W Wilder Ave is pet friendly.
Does 213 W Wilder Ave offer parking?
No, 213 W Wilder Ave does not offer parking.
Does 213 W Wilder Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 W Wilder Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 W Wilder Ave have a pool?
No, 213 W Wilder Ave does not have a pool.
Does 213 W Wilder Ave have accessible units?
No, 213 W Wilder Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 213 W Wilder Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 W Wilder Ave has units with dishwashers.

