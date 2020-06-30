213 W Wilder Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1340 SF renovated home is conveniently located in Seminole Heights near I-275. Enclosed front porch leads in to the open floor plan. The kitchen and baths have granite counters. Appliances are stainless steel and include side-by-side refrigerator, glass top range, and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with stand-up shower and double sinks. Additional features include blinds, ceiling fans, full size washer & dryer, wood and tile flooring throughout. Enjoy the privacy of your fenced backyard on the open deck or spend evenings on the climate controlled front porch.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



