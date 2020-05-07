426 East 7th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Live in Midtown, Updated 2/1! - The property available for lease is a spacious two bedroom, one bathroom paired home located steps from all Midtown has to offer!



The property has two bedrooms, one full bathroom, central heat & air, kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, fireplace and a large back deck. The kitchen is a galley style and over looks the combo living/dining room. Off street parking for two vehicles make parking a breeze.



New floors throughout, updated counter tops and new paint.



No smoking.



Pets allowed with additional fee (size and breed restrictions apply).



Schools:

Sullivan

Cobb

Leon



Offered for lease by:

Gtwo Property Services LLC

1210-2 Miccosukee Road

Tallahassee, FL 32308



No Cats Allowed



