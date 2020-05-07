All apartments in Tallahassee
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

426 East 7th Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Midtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 426 East 7th Avenue · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Live in Midtown, Updated 2/1! - The property available for lease is a spacious two bedroom, one bathroom paired home located steps from all Midtown has to offer!

The property has two bedrooms, one full bathroom, central heat & air, kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, fireplace and a large back deck. The kitchen is a galley style and over looks the combo living/dining room. Off street parking for two vehicles make parking a breeze.

New floors throughout, updated counter tops and new paint.

No smoking.

Pets allowed with additional fee (size and breed restrictions apply).

Schools:
Sullivan
Cobb
Leon

Offered for lease by:
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210-2 Miccosukee Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5694062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 East 7th Avenue have any available units?
426 East 7th Avenue has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 East 7th Avenue have?
Some of 426 East 7th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 East 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
426 East 7th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 East 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 East 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 426 East 7th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 426 East 7th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 426 East 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 East 7th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 East 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 426 East 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 426 East 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 426 East 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 426 East 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 East 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
