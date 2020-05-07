426 East 7th Avenue

Amenities
Live in Midtown, Updated 2/1! - The property available for lease is a spacious two bedroom, one bathroom paired home located steps from all Midtown has to offer!
The property has two bedrooms, one full bathroom, central heat & air, kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, fireplace and a large back deck. The kitchen is a galley style and over looks the combo living/dining room. Off street parking for two vehicles make parking a breeze.
New floors throughout, updated counter tops and new paint.
No smoking.
Pets allowed with additional fee (size and breed restrictions apply).
Schools:
Sullivan
Cobb
Leon
Offered for lease by:
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210-2 Miccosukee Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5694062)