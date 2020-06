Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker range recently renovated Property Amenities

This awesome 4/2 house on Prince St will be available in August! It is located in a desirable neighborhood within walking distance to the stadium. This house features a massive back yard, original hardwood floors and a very unique floor plan. One room has a built-in loft with a private entrance AND the open concept kitchen and living room were just fully renovated! Call Core Property Management today to see it for yourself! *Please note, we have currently suspended all occupied showings due to COVID-19 and are accepting applications with a site unseen addendum.*