All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 414 Coldstream Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
414 Coldstream Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

414 Coldstream Dr

414 Cold Stream Drive · (850) 222-8702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

414 Cold Stream Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32312
Waverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 414 Coldstream Dr · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1843 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Large Waverly Hills home on large corner lot- Available now - Centrally located home in popular Waverly Hills. Large 1834 sq ft home, 3 BR/ 2 BA with living room, den, dining room, screened patio and large corner lot. If you like the character of a older home you’ll love this one. Hardwood floors, built ins, washer/dryer connections, central air conditioner. Includes basic lawn care. No pets or smoking. Call Midtown Meridian Realty & Management 222-8702 or email Midtownmeridian@gmail.com to schedule today. AVAILABLE NOW.
*We are showing vacant units during this time and have implemented procedures to keep everyone safe including non-contact move ins.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Coldstream Dr have any available units?
414 Coldstream Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Coldstream Dr have?
Some of 414 Coldstream Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Coldstream Dr currently offering any rent specials?
414 Coldstream Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Coldstream Dr pet-friendly?
No, 414 Coldstream Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 414 Coldstream Dr offer parking?
No, 414 Coldstream Dr does not offer parking.
Does 414 Coldstream Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Coldstream Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Coldstream Dr have a pool?
No, 414 Coldstream Dr does not have a pool.
Does 414 Coldstream Dr have accessible units?
No, 414 Coldstream Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Coldstream Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Coldstream Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 414 Coldstream Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Tally Square
1112 S Magnolia Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity