Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

412 Hayden Road Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom/2 Bath House Near FSU - Available August 2020 - Adorable house with hardwood floors throughout. Separate living room and dining area. Updated kitchen and baths, stackable washer and dryer provided. Awesome location - walk to University Center or games at Doak Campbell. Small adult pet considered with fee. Lawn care and pest prevention provided, along with garbage collection. No interior smoking permitted.



Bronze Qualification Level



Directions: South on Gaines Street, Left on Lake Bradford, Right on Jackson Bluff, Right on Hayden Road, Left just past the corner at 410 Hayden Road, 412 is the house just ahead on your right.



(RLNE5881356)