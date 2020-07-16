All apartments in Tallahassee
412 Hayden Road

412 Hayden Road · (850) 727-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 Hayden Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 412 Hayden Road · Avail. Aug 14

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
412 Hayden Road Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom/2 Bath House Near FSU - Available August 2020 - Adorable house with hardwood floors throughout. Separate living room and dining area. Updated kitchen and baths, stackable washer and dryer provided. Awesome location - walk to University Center or games at Doak Campbell. Small adult pet considered with fee. Lawn care and pest prevention provided, along with garbage collection. No interior smoking permitted.

Bronze Qualification Level

Directions: South on Gaines Street, Left on Lake Bradford, Right on Jackson Bluff, Right on Hayden Road, Left just past the corner at 410 Hayden Road, 412 is the house just ahead on your right.

(RLNE5881356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Hayden Road have any available units?
412 Hayden Road has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Hayden Road have?
Some of 412 Hayden Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Hayden Road currently offering any rent specials?
412 Hayden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Hayden Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Hayden Road is pet friendly.
Does 412 Hayden Road offer parking?
No, 412 Hayden Road does not offer parking.
Does 412 Hayden Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Hayden Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Hayden Road have a pool?
No, 412 Hayden Road does not have a pool.
Does 412 Hayden Road have accessible units?
No, 412 Hayden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Hayden Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Hayden Road does not have units with dishwashers.
