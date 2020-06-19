4020 BELLINGTON

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

(no pets allowed) Location, Location, Location located in a desirable area off Bucklake Road and Mahan Dr. Walk to Costco, BassPro, Walmart and the new Cobb Theater. Lawn service included, New roof in 2016, Carpet in all bedrooms. Real wood flooring in Living and Dining, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops, Stone Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, Security System - tenants pays for service, Irrigation (as-is), Screened back porch, LARGE backyard, 2 car garage with opener, located at the end of a Cul-de-sac.