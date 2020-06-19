All apartments in Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL
4020 BELLINGTON
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:44 AM

4020 BELLINGTON

4020 Bellington Court · (850) 509-4104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Tallahassee
Location

4020 Bellington Court, Tallahassee, FL 32317
Buckwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
(no pets allowed) Location, Location, Location located in a desirable area off Bucklake Road and Mahan Dr. Walk to Costco, BassPro, Walmart and the new Cobb Theater. Lawn service included, New roof in 2016, Carpet in all bedrooms. Real wood flooring in Living and Dining, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops, Stone Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, Security System - tenants pays for service, Irrigation (as-is), Screened back porch, LARGE backyard, 2 car garage with opener, located at the end of a Cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 BELLINGTON have any available units?
4020 BELLINGTON has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 BELLINGTON have?
Some of 4020 BELLINGTON's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 BELLINGTON currently offering any rent specials?
4020 BELLINGTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 BELLINGTON pet-friendly?
No, 4020 BELLINGTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 4020 BELLINGTON offer parking?
Yes, 4020 BELLINGTON does offer parking.
Does 4020 BELLINGTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 BELLINGTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 BELLINGTON have a pool?
No, 4020 BELLINGTON does not have a pool.
Does 4020 BELLINGTON have accessible units?
No, 4020 BELLINGTON does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 BELLINGTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 BELLINGTON has units with dishwashers.
