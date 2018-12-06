All apartments in Tallahassee
3088 N Fulmer Cir.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3088 N Fulmer Cir.

3088 North Fulmer Circle · (850) 701-8825
Location

3088 North Fulmer Circle, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Huntington Woods

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Settlers Creek Subdivision - Property Id: 124784

This house will be available for occupancy on August 1, 2020.

Appointments can be scheduled after June 15. When you request an appointment to view the house provide the following (by email or leave message on answering machine):
1) Number of occupants (total number);
2) Whether you have pets;
3) Move-in date (desired or approx);
4) Credit score;
5) Household income.

3/2 (1430 SF plus 2-car garage) split plan with very large and bright view of the front and back yard; very large fenced yard; nice deck; tray ceiling in master bedroom and 10 ft ceiling in the living room; nice and quiet neighborhood, conveniently located with easy access to Mission Rd, TCC, FS, I-10. Two full bathrooms; Non smokers. No pets allowed.

Schools: Astoria Park, Griffin, Godby.

If tenant can not maintain the yard, no need to apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124784
Property Id 124784

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3088 N Fulmer Cir. have any available units?
3088 N Fulmer Cir. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3088 N Fulmer Cir. have?
Some of 3088 N Fulmer Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3088 N Fulmer Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
3088 N Fulmer Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3088 N Fulmer Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 3088 N Fulmer Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 3088 N Fulmer Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 3088 N Fulmer Cir. does offer parking.
Does 3088 N Fulmer Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3088 N Fulmer Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3088 N Fulmer Cir. have a pool?
No, 3088 N Fulmer Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 3088 N Fulmer Cir. have accessible units?
No, 3088 N Fulmer Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 3088 N Fulmer Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3088 N Fulmer Cir. has units with dishwashers.
