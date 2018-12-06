3088 N Fulmer Cir.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Settlers Creek Subdivision - Property Id: 124784



This house will be available for occupancy on August 1, 2020.



Appointments can be scheduled after June 15. When you request an appointment to view the house provide the following (by email or leave message on answering machine):

1) Number of occupants (total number);

2) Whether you have pets;

3) Move-in date (desired or approx);

4) Credit score;

5) Household income.



3/2 (1430 SF plus 2-car garage) split plan with very large and bright view of the front and back yard; very large fenced yard; nice deck; tray ceiling in master bedroom and 10 ft ceiling in the living room; nice and quiet neighborhood, conveniently located with easy access to Mission Rd, TCC, FS, I-10. Two full bathrooms; Non smokers. No pets allowed.



Schools: Astoria Park, Griffin, Godby.



If tenant can not maintain the yard, no need to apply.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124784

Property Id 124784



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5850008)