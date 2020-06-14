All apartments in Tallahassee
2546 Emerald Ridge Loop

Location

2546 Emerald Ridge Loop, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop · Avail. Aug 13

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
alarm system
microwave
2546 Emerald Ridge Loop Available 08/13/20 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop- Spacious Three Bedroom Townhome Off Hartsfield Road - APPLICATION PENDING

A well appointed home with everything you will need to live comfortably! This town-home is convenient to FSU and TCC, yet convenient for those working on the Northwest side of town, including the Havana and Quincy areas. Beautiful tile floors throughout the entire downstairs living area- living room, dining area, kitchen bath and bedroom. Kitchen has all white appliances, including a built in microwave oven. Downstairs bedroom has a private bath and back door access to a beautiful multi-level wood deck with locked gate at back. Laundry room is adjacent to the downstairs bath and has a new washer and dryer included. Upstairs, two same sized bedrooms, each share the hall bath. This home features an alarm system, with monitoring available at your expense, and a NEST smart thermostat. Parking spaces available in front of the unit. Sorry, no indoor smoking and no pets considered.

Directions: West on Tharpe to Mission, turn right, then right again on Hartsfield, Emereald Ridge Loop is on the left, townhome on the right.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop have any available units?
2546 Emerald Ridge Loop has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop have?
Some of 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2546 Emerald Ridge Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop does offer parking.
Does 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop have a pool?
No, 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop have accessible units?
No, 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
