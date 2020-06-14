Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking

2546 Emerald Ridge Loop Available 08/13/20 2546 Emerald Ridge Loop- Spacious Three Bedroom Townhome Off Hartsfield Road - APPLICATION PENDING



A well appointed home with everything you will need to live comfortably! This town-home is convenient to FSU and TCC, yet convenient for those working on the Northwest side of town, including the Havana and Quincy areas. Beautiful tile floors throughout the entire downstairs living area- living room, dining area, kitchen bath and bedroom. Kitchen has all white appliances, including a built in microwave oven. Downstairs bedroom has a private bath and back door access to a beautiful multi-level wood deck with locked gate at back. Laundry room is adjacent to the downstairs bath and has a new washer and dryer included. Upstairs, two same sized bedrooms, each share the hall bath. This home features an alarm system, with monitoring available at your expense, and a NEST smart thermostat. Parking spaces available in front of the unit. Sorry, no indoor smoking and no pets considered.



Directions: West on Tharpe to Mission, turn right, then right again on Hartsfield, Emereald Ridge Loop is on the left, townhome on the right.



Bronze Qualification Level



No Pets Allowed



