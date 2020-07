Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st. Very clean, updated/remodeled/renovated in 2015, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom spacious home. Dog friendly! No carpet. (Newer vinyl plank flooring and ceramic tile throughout.) Fenced yard. Huge indoor laundry room. Five year old HVAC! Very convenient to FSU, Monroe St, I-10. Move-in ready! $250 pet fee for each dog. (NO CATS.) Great neighborhood. Twice a year pest control included. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance.