All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2033 Desiree Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2033 Desiree Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2033 Desiree Court

2033 Desiree Court · (850) 224-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2033 Desiree Court, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2033 Desiree Court · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bedroom House on Desiree Court - Property Overview

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located off of Ausley Road, around the corner from Doak Campbell Stadium. Fenced-In yard.

Pricing

$850.00 monthly rent
$850.00 security deposit with full approval

Approval Process

Must provide documentation showing 3 times the amount of rent is made ( Monthly pay stubs, 2019 W2's or 2019 tax returns)
No Minimum credit score
Must pass a full background and credit check
- No previous evictions
- No violent related crimes
- No felonies

Pet Policy

This property is dog friendly ages 1+ year with a 65lbs weight limit. Sorry, no cats. The following will need to be submitted in order to gain approval:
-Photo and detailed description of animal
$350.00 non-refundable pet fee
$25.00 monthly pet rent
-Proof of pet liability insurance
-Pet Addendum signed with lease agreement

Showings

Scheduled showings will begin on June 6, 2020.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5913957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 Desiree Court have any available units?
2033 Desiree Court has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
Is 2033 Desiree Court currently offering any rent specials?
2033 Desiree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 Desiree Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2033 Desiree Court is pet friendly.
Does 2033 Desiree Court offer parking?
No, 2033 Desiree Court does not offer parking.
Does 2033 Desiree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 Desiree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 Desiree Court have a pool?
No, 2033 Desiree Court does not have a pool.
Does 2033 Desiree Court have accessible units?
No, 2033 Desiree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 Desiree Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 Desiree Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2033 Desiree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2033 Desiree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2033 Desiree Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodWinewood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity