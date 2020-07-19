2033 Desiree Court

Amenities

pet friendly

3 Bedroom House on Desiree Court - Property Overview



This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located off of Ausley Road, around the corner from Doak Campbell Stadium. Fenced-In yard.



Pricing



$850.00 monthly rent

$850.00 security deposit with full approval



Approval Process



Must provide documentation showing 3 times the amount of rent is made ( Monthly pay stubs, 2019 W2's or 2019 tax returns)

No Minimum credit score

Must pass a full background and credit check

- No previous evictions

- No violent related crimes

- No felonies



Pet Policy



This property is dog friendly ages 1+ year with a 65lbs weight limit. Sorry, no cats. The following will need to be submitted in order to gain approval:

-Photo and detailed description of animal

$350.00 non-refundable pet fee

$25.00 monthly pet rent

-Proof of pet liability insurance

-Pet Addendum signed with lease agreement



Showings



Scheduled showings will begin on June 6, 2020.



(RLNE5913957)