2033 Desiree Court

Amenities
3 Bedroom House on Desiree Court - Property Overview
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located off of Ausley Road, around the corner from Doak Campbell Stadium. Fenced-In yard.
Pricing
$850.00 monthly rent
$850.00 security deposit with full approval
Approval Process
Must provide documentation showing 3 times the amount of rent is made ( Monthly pay stubs, 2019 W2's or 2019 tax returns)
No Minimum credit score
Must pass a full background and credit check
- No previous evictions
- No violent related crimes
- No felonies
Pet Policy
This property is dog friendly ages 1+ year with a 65lbs weight limit. Sorry, no cats. The following will need to be submitted in order to gain approval:
-Photo and detailed description of animal
$350.00 non-refundable pet fee
$25.00 monthly pet rent
-Proof of pet liability insurance
-Pet Addendum signed with lease agreement
Showings
Scheduled showings will begin on June 6, 2020.
(RLNE5913957)