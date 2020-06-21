All apartments in Tallahassee
1830 Tyndall Drive
1830 Tyndall Drive

1830 Tyndall Drive · (850) 727-0291
Location

1830 Tyndall Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1830 Tyndall Drive · Avail. Aug 19

$1,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
1830 Tyndall Drive Available 08/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House near FSU/TCC/FAMU-1830 Tyndall Drive - This home is PERFECT for roommates or a family. Enter into the living room, and the first thing you're sure to notice is the bead board ceilings and the warm hardwood floors. To the left of the entry, step down through French doors to an addition to the house- a one bedroom with wood flooring and a brand new bath with stand up tile shower. A second set of French doors open out to the back yard near the laundry room. Back inside, the kitchen has also been renovated with marble look counter tops and all white cabinets. Flat cook-top surface and a side by side fridge, too. A back door takes you form the kitchen to the covered porch and patio area. Down the hall, three same sized bedrooms, all with wood flooring and a shared hall bath with extra hall storage. The HUGE back yard makes this a great place to entertain and relax outside. Concrete patio is a great area to B-B-Q, too. Sorry, no pets and no indoor smoking.

Directions: Form West Pensacola, head South on Lipona, turn left on Jackson Bluff, then right on Airport, right again on Atkamire, then the first right is Tyndall, house is about half way down on the right.

BRONZE QUALIFICATION LEVEL

(RLNE4239943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Tyndall Drive have any available units?
1830 Tyndall Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 Tyndall Drive have?
Some of 1830 Tyndall Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Tyndall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Tyndall Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Tyndall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Tyndall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1830 Tyndall Drive offer parking?
No, 1830 Tyndall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1830 Tyndall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Tyndall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Tyndall Drive have a pool?
No, 1830 Tyndall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Tyndall Drive have accessible units?
No, 1830 Tyndall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Tyndall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Tyndall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
