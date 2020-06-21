Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated bbq/grill refrigerator

1830 Tyndall Drive Available 08/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House near FSU/TCC/FAMU-1830 Tyndall Drive - This home is PERFECT for roommates or a family. Enter into the living room, and the first thing you're sure to notice is the bead board ceilings and the warm hardwood floors. To the left of the entry, step down through French doors to an addition to the house- a one bedroom with wood flooring and a brand new bath with stand up tile shower. A second set of French doors open out to the back yard near the laundry room. Back inside, the kitchen has also been renovated with marble look counter tops and all white cabinets. Flat cook-top surface and a side by side fridge, too. A back door takes you form the kitchen to the covered porch and patio area. Down the hall, three same sized bedrooms, all with wood flooring and a shared hall bath with extra hall storage. The HUGE back yard makes this a great place to entertain and relax outside. Concrete patio is a great area to B-B-Q, too. Sorry, no pets and no indoor smoking.



Directions: Form West Pensacola, head South on Lipona, turn left on Jackson Bluff, then right on Airport, right again on Atkamire, then the first right is Tyndall, house is about half way down on the right.



BRONZE QUALIFICATION LEVEL



(RLNE4239943)