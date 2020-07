Amenities

Beautiful, newly renovated 2 Bedroom 1.5 half bath townhome just off of Park Ave. Big living room with vaulted ceilings, overlooked by the eat in kitchen. Brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Good sized bedrooms, lots of storage space, and a great deck on the back with a fenced in yard. Washer and dryer connections included with appliances available if necessary.