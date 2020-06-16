Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

1242-A Chee Lane Available 08/18/20 Two Bedroom, One and a Half Bath Town Home Located off W. Tharpe Street-Convenient to All Campuses - Excellent location near all campuses, this home is over 1300 sq. ft.! Looking for HUGE bedrooms? Look no more these rooms are the biggest in town! Downstairs, a half bath for your convenience, under stair storage, a large living room with brick fireplace and sliding glass door access to a concrete patio. Spacious dining area adjacent to the kitchen and the living room. Large, well-equipped kitchen with window, allowing natural sunlight inside. Upstairs, a hallway utility room with washer and dryer included, and two huge similar sized bedrooms, with a full bath in between. Sorry, no pets allowed.



Directions: West on Tharpe St., left on Ocala, right on Continental, then left on Chee. Town home is on the right



Qualification Level C



(RLNE4071630)