Tallahassee, FL
1242-A Chee Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1242-A Chee Lane

1242 Chee Ln · (850) 224-6275
Location

1242 Chee Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1242-A Chee Lane · Avail. Aug 18

$799

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1242-A Chee Lane Available 08/18/20 Two Bedroom, One and a Half Bath Town Home Located off W. Tharpe Street-Convenient to All Campuses - Excellent location near all campuses, this home is over 1300 sq. ft.! Looking for HUGE bedrooms? Look no more these rooms are the biggest in town! Downstairs, a half bath for your convenience, under stair storage, a large living room with brick fireplace and sliding glass door access to a concrete patio. Spacious dining area adjacent to the kitchen and the living room. Large, well-equipped kitchen with window, allowing natural sunlight inside. Upstairs, a hallway utility room with washer and dryer included, and two huge similar sized bedrooms, with a full bath in between. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Directions: West on Tharpe St., left on Ocala, right on Continental, then left on Chee. Town home is on the right

Qualification Level C

(RLNE4071630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242-A Chee Lane have any available units?
1242-A Chee Lane has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
Is 1242-A Chee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1242-A Chee Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242-A Chee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1242-A Chee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1242-A Chee Lane offer parking?
No, 1242-A Chee Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1242-A Chee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242-A Chee Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242-A Chee Lane have a pool?
No, 1242-A Chee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1242-A Chee Lane have accessible units?
No, 1242-A Chee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1242-A Chee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242-A Chee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1242-A Chee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1242-A Chee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
