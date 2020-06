Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 bed 2 bath home available in August! This home features a large eat-in kitchen, separate living room and massive screened porch. The bedrooms are all located along a hallway which is separated from the living areas for maximum privacy. Large back-yard is fully fenced and lawn care is included! Have a green thumb? Price reduced to $1600 without lawn care. *Please note, we have currently suspended all occupied showings due to COVID-19 and are accepting applications with a site unseen addendum.*