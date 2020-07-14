All apartments in Surfside
Last updated July 14 2020

9554 Byron Ave

9554 Byron Avenue · (305) 338-6319
Location

9554 Byron Avenue, Surfside, FL 33154
Surfside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$3,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!!!!! LARGE HOUSE, more than 2,000sq.ft.CLEAN. THE FAMILY ROOM CAN BE EASILY CONVERTED TO A 3rd BEDROOM. Large and bright living area. Bedrooms are ample. Washer/dryer inside. LARGE GARAGE. BIG BACK YARD w/fruit trees and shed for extra storage. HURRICANE SHUTTERS ALL AROUND. Newer roof and a/c. AMPLE TERRACE. WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH, RESTAURANTS, MARKET, AND HOUSES OF WORSHIP. Community Center has a swimming pool, picnic area, kids pool. Tennis courts. Dog's park. Lots to enjoy.
FAST APPROVAL. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
As per Tax Roll is a 3bedrooms/2bathrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9554 Byron Ave have any available units?
9554 Byron Ave has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9554 Byron Ave have?
Some of 9554 Byron Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9554 Byron Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9554 Byron Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9554 Byron Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9554 Byron Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9554 Byron Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9554 Byron Ave offers parking.
Does 9554 Byron Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9554 Byron Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9554 Byron Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9554 Byron Ave has a pool.
Does 9554 Byron Ave have accessible units?
No, 9554 Byron Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9554 Byron Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9554 Byron Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9554 Byron Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9554 Byron Ave has units with air conditioning.
