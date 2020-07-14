9554 Byron Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!!!!! LARGE HOUSE, more than 2,000sq.ft.CLEAN. THE FAMILY ROOM CAN BE EASILY CONVERTED TO A 3rd BEDROOM. Large and bright living area. Bedrooms are ample. Washer/dryer inside. LARGE GARAGE. BIG BACK YARD w/fruit trees and shed for extra storage. HURRICANE SHUTTERS ALL AROUND. Newer roof and a/c. AMPLE TERRACE. WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH, RESTAURANTS, MARKET, AND HOUSES OF WORSHIP. Community Center has a swimming pool, picnic area, kids pool. Tennis courts. Dog's park. Lots to enjoy.

FAST APPROVAL. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

As per Tax Roll is a 3bedrooms/2bathrooms