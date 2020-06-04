All apartments in Surfside
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:45 PM

9511 Collins Ave

9511 Collins Avenue · (773) 677-0901
Location

9511 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL 33154
Surfside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Beautiful and sunlit condo on the beach, it feels like you're living on vacation all the time! This apartment boasts excess storage and a walk-in closet (which can fit a pac n play) in addition to a huge master bedroom. Eat-in kitchen and stunning balcony view of the ocean! The building is filled with wonderful and kind neighbors, and has a large gym, party room and pool. Unit is across the street from houses of worship, CVS, restaurants, publix and 2 ice cream stores! The community center is down the street and a perfect place to enjoy the day. Call/text Zisa to show: 773-677-0901

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9511 Collins Ave have any available units?
9511 Collins Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9511 Collins Ave have?
Some of 9511 Collins Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9511 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9511 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9511 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9511 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surfside.
Does 9511 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 9511 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9511 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9511 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9511 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9511 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 9511 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 9511 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9511 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9511 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9511 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9511 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
