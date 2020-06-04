9511 Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Beautiful and sunlit condo on the beach, it feels like you're living on vacation all the time! This apartment boasts excess storage and a walk-in closet (which can fit a pac n play) in addition to a huge master bedroom. Eat-in kitchen and stunning balcony view of the ocean! The building is filled with wonderful and kind neighbors, and has a large gym, party room and pool. Unit is across the street from houses of worship, CVS, restaurants, publix and 2 ice cream stores! The community center is down the street and a perfect place to enjoy the day. Call/text Zisa to show: 773-677-0901