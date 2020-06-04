9511 Collins Ave

Amenities
Beautiful and sunlit condo on the beach, it feels like you're living on vacation all the time! This apartment boasts excess storage and a walk-in closet (which can fit a pac n play) in addition to a huge master bedroom. Eat-in kitchen and stunning balcony view of the ocean! The building is filled with wonderful and kind neighbors, and has a large gym, party room and pool. Unit is across the street from houses of worship, CVS, restaurants, publix and 2 ice cream stores! The community center is down the street and a perfect place to enjoy the day. Call/text Zisa to show: 773-677-0901