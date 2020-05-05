9501 Collins Ave

Amenities

Truly rare to find, an exceptional beachfront townhome steps from the pristine Bal Harbour shoreline. A modern masterpiece, this residence showcases thoughtful design details and luxury features throughout. Enjoy a private rooftop terrace with summer kitchen, plunge pool with city and ocean views, beach service, 2car garage, guest quarters with private entrance. Sleek chef’s kitchen equipped with Wolfe, Bosch and SubZero appliances, 14’ recessed ceilings with custom lighting, wide-plank oak flooring and full-height windows. All three levels are connected by a glass elevator, the floor-through master suite includes his and hers walk-in closets and spa bathroom. Spacious bedrooms with en-suite baths and terraces. Super location, across from Bal Harbour Shops.