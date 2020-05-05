All apartments in Surfside
Surfside, FL
9501 Collins Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:26 PM

9501 Collins Ave

9501 Collins Avenue · (305) 778-6486
Location

9501 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL 33154
Surfside

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$22,000

4 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Truly rare to find, an exceptional beachfront townhome steps from the pristine Bal Harbour shoreline. A modern masterpiece, this residence showcases thoughtful design details and luxury features throughout. Enjoy a private rooftop terrace with summer kitchen, plunge pool with city and ocean views, beach service, 2car garage, guest quarters with private entrance. Sleek chef’s kitchen equipped with Wolfe, Bosch and SubZero appliances, 14’ recessed ceilings with custom lighting, wide-plank oak flooring and full-height windows. All three levels are connected by a glass elevator, the floor-through master suite includes his and hers walk-in closets and spa bathroom. Spacious bedrooms with en-suite baths and terraces. Super location, across from Bal Harbour Shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9501 Collins Ave have any available units?
9501 Collins Ave has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9501 Collins Ave have?
Some of 9501 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9501 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9501 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9501 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surfside.
Does 9501 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9501 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 9501 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9501 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9501 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 9501 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 9501 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9501 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9501 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9501 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9501 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
