9001 Collins Ave

Luxury is reimagined at The Surf Club Four Seasons Residences by Pritzker winning architect Richard Meier. Enjoy sun-filled living & the calming sound of the ocean waves in this flawless home featuring 2 ocean facing bedrooms w/en-suite bespoke baths + flexible bedroom/media space w/full bath. Spanning 2200 SF, private elevator & formal entry leads to a spacious kitchen ideal for seamless entertaining & intimate daily living. Home chefs will enjoy appointments of Miele & Subzero appliances that have been flawlessly integrated into the design. Four Seasons amenities include, Le Sirenuse Restaurant, The Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller, 24hour Doorman, Concierge, 3 swimming pools & beach service, state-of-the-art fitness center, hamam & spa & children's club room.