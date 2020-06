Amenities

Freshly redone and painted plus new fans and nicely redone kitchen, brand new higher end range ...never used. Large granite Island with storage. 4-5 bedrooms or use 5th bedroom as office with its own bathroom OR Mother in law suite!!! Very large rear master bedroom, Plenty room in driveway for the multi car or clients' cars or park right in front of house. Walk to community beach, walk to Bal Harbour Shops being expanded as I write this! Restaurants galore once everything opens up again. We have gone through everything and now we will have everything at our finger tips. Very nice home for the large family. Large walled rear yard with Mango tree. The Ideal location for large families. Plenty kids in the neighborhood of friendly people as you walk around.