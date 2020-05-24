All apartments in Surfside
8777 Collins Ave.
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:50 AM

8777 Collins Ave

8777 Collins Avenue · (305) 790-6860
Location

8777 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL 33154
Surfside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 910 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Breathtaking ocean views offered from this spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath plus den unit. This spacious residence has hardwood floors, walk-in closet and full size washer/dryer in unit . Large kitchen with eat in breakfast table. Unit is recently remodeled with brand new furniture. Building is steps to world renown Bal Harbor shops, restaurants, and amenities include: BBQ area, Sauna, Gym, party room with billiard table and 24/7 security and front desk. HI speed WIFI and cable included in rent. Residents have access to tennis courts and community center . Easy to see call listing agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8777 Collins Ave have any available units?
8777 Collins Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8777 Collins Ave have?
Some of 8777 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8777 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8777 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8777 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8777 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surfside.
Does 8777 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8777 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 8777 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8777 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8777 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8777 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 8777 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 8777 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8777 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8777 Collins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8777 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8777 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
