8777 Collins Ave

Breathtaking ocean views offered from this spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath plus den unit. This spacious residence has hardwood floors, walk-in closet and full size washer/dryer in unit . Large kitchen with eat in breakfast table. Unit is recently remodeled with brand new furniture. Building is steps to world renown Bal Harbor shops, restaurants, and amenities include: BBQ area, Sauna, Gym, party room with billiard table and 24/7 security and front desk. HI speed WIFI and cable included in rent. Residents have access to tennis courts and community center . Easy to see call listing agent