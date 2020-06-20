All apartments in Sunset
11510 SW 60th Ter
11510 SW 60th Ter

11510 Southwest 60th Terrace · (305) 975-0880
Location

11510 Southwest 60th Terrace, Sunset, FL 33173
Snapper Creek

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in one of the most sought after gated communities in Kendall, only minutes away from Palmetto Expressway & from Florida's Turnpike. This home offers updated bathrooms, a cozy kitchen overlooking the pool and backyard, ceramic tile floors throughout the entire house and Mexican saltillos around the pool area. One car garage with additional driveway parking and plenty of parking spaces for guests makes this a perfect family home. In addition, this home is located inside gated community with 24/7 monitoring while Britannia Estates offer great amenities including pool, tennis courst, kids playground and more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11510 SW 60th Ter have any available units?
11510 SW 60th Ter has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11510 SW 60th Ter have?
Some of 11510 SW 60th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11510 SW 60th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11510 SW 60th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11510 SW 60th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 11510 SW 60th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunset.
Does 11510 SW 60th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 11510 SW 60th Ter does offer parking.
Does 11510 SW 60th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11510 SW 60th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11510 SW 60th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 11510 SW 60th Ter has a pool.
Does 11510 SW 60th Ter have accessible units?
No, 11510 SW 60th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11510 SW 60th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11510 SW 60th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 11510 SW 60th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 11510 SW 60th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
