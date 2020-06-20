11510 SW 60th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Located in one of the most sought after gated communities in Kendall, only minutes away from Palmetto Expressway & from Florida's Turnpike. This home offers updated bathrooms, a cozy kitchen overlooking the pool and backyard, ceramic tile floors throughout the entire house and Mexican saltillos around the pool area. One car garage with additional driveway parking and plenty of parking spaces for guests makes this a perfect family home. In addition, this home is located inside gated community with 24/7 monitoring while Britannia Estates offer great amenities including pool, tennis courst, kids playground and more...