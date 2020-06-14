/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
125 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunset, FL
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Sunset West
15 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunset East
1 Unit Available
7441 SW 88 St
7441 Southwest 88th Place, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
757 sqft
For Lease Dadeland Area 1be/1ba Units, $1,690 - Property Id: 157677 Limited Time Promotions FREE 6 Weeks, Rents..! for Immediate Move in's! Call today, Promotions, and availability Subject to chance without Notice.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Sunset West
1 Unit Available
9467 SW 76th St
9467 Southwest 76th Street, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located on the first floor.Completely renovated, crown molding, fresh paint, wood floor in the bedroom and walk-in closet, ceramic floors in the living/dinning and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Sunset
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
9441 N Kendall Dr
9441 Southwest 88th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
775 sqft
For Lease Brand New Apts, near Dadeland 1/1 $1675 - Property Id: 168079 Promotions and Availability are Subject to Change at Anytime, and without Notice.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9301 SW 92 Avenue A310
9301 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
670 sqft
Spacious condo; walk's distance Baptist Hospital.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
King Court
1 Unit Available
8650 SW 109th Ave 3-
8650 Southwest 109th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
801 sqft
Beautiful and spacious apartment. 1 Bedroom with walking closet 1.5 Bathroom. Tiled throughout. Nice Kitchen. Enclosed community with children park. Excellent location near the Turnpike, shopping center. You will love it.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7850 CAMINO REAL
7850 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Nicely updated unit about 4 years ago with newer bathroom and kitchen as well as tile floors. The unit is on the ground floor and adjacent to the swimming pool. This location has proximity to Metro Rail and Dadeland.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7865 Camino Real
7865 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Clean and bright 1bed/ 1bath condo in highly sought after & secured Village of Kings Creek. Lovingly well maintained this spacious unit offers tile floors in living areas & new grey carpet in bedroom.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7785 SW 86th St
7785 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
FURNISHED Newly remodeled Apt. in gated community with security guards providing 24-7 protection. Professionally decorated 1 bedroom with 1 1/2 baths and private open balcony. Wall mounted flat screens in Living Room and Bedroom.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
9200 SW 42 street
9200 Southwest 42nd Street, Olympia Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Room for rent with full bathroom, closet, and refrigerator. All utilities included water,trash,electricity,cable,and wifi. Partially furnished. On Lockbox, Call agent for details.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
9974 SW 88th St
9974 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Location ! Location ! This one bedroom one bathroom condo features a spacious dining area and family room with a nice balcony. It has Large Master Bedroom and a Walk-in closet.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Dadeland
1 Unit Available
7815 Camino Real
7815 Camino Real, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
GREAT 1 BED/ 1 BATH CORNER UNIT FOR RENT AT VILLAGE OF KINGS CREEK! WOOD AND TILE FLOORS. NEW IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. BRIGHT UNIT ACROSS FROM LAUNDRY ROOM. NICE BALCONY. GREAT LOCATION NEAR DADELAND MALL AND BAPTIST HOSPITAL.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
8401 SW 107th Ave
8401 Southwest 107th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
APARTMENT DOES NOT HAVE A KITCHEN. Beautiful apartment with an ample balcony overlooking at the garden. Great location, close to shopping, major highways and restaurants, beautiful community, right in the heart of Kendall.
Results within 5 miles of Sunset
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Dadeland
192 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
794 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Riviera
42 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
664 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
$
Dadeland
61 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
686 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Fontainebleau Park West
56 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,516
759 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Glenvar Heights
15 Units Available
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,556
750 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
$
Fontainbleau East
32 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Similar Pages
Sunset 1 BedroomsSunset 2 BedroomsSunset 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunset 3 BedroomsSunset Apartments with Balcony
Sunset Apartments with GarageSunset Apartments with GymSunset Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSunset Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSunset Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FL