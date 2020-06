Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated pool air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool media room

Penthouse!!!! Faces south with AMAZING views of the Intercoastal Waterway, Haulover, and the ocean. Large bedrooms with tons of closet space. Tile floors throughout. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Surround system speakers installed, can be easily connected to any home theater. Laundry room close to unit. Assigned and covered parking. Walking distance to the beach. Renovated, painted, A/C, solid installations, just bring your tooth. Vacant. Lock box on door.