Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

290 174TH ST 1415

290 Northeast 174th Street · (786) 523-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1415 · Avail. now

$1,275

Studio · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
internet access
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO W/ OCEAN VIEWS - Property Id: 51490

Gorgeous direct ocean views from this furnished studio in prestigious Sunny Isles. All stainless steel appliances. This unit has it all! Including washer/dryer in the unit! Queen size bed and fold out couch! *Rent includes, basic cable, internet,water, sewer, trash.*Call now to schedule a tour! Hurry this wont last!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/290-174th-st-sunny-isles-fl-unit-1415/51490
Property Id 51490

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5948096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 174TH ST 1415 have any available units?
290 174TH ST 1415 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 290 174TH ST 1415 have?
Some of 290 174TH ST 1415's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 174TH ST 1415 currently offering any rent specials?
290 174TH ST 1415 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 174TH ST 1415 pet-friendly?
No, 290 174TH ST 1415 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 290 174TH ST 1415 offer parking?
No, 290 174TH ST 1415 does not offer parking.
Does 290 174TH ST 1415 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 174TH ST 1415 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 174TH ST 1415 have a pool?
No, 290 174TH ST 1415 does not have a pool.
Does 290 174TH ST 1415 have accessible units?
No, 290 174TH ST 1415 does not have accessible units.
Does 290 174TH ST 1415 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 174TH ST 1415 has units with dishwashers.
Does 290 174TH ST 1415 have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 174TH ST 1415 does not have units with air conditioning.
